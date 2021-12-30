Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $206,440.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $206,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

