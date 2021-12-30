Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

