Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells 61,638 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RGNX opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

