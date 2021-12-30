Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells 61,638 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RGNX opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
