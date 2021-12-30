Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 54,047 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.