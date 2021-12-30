inSure (SURE) Price Up 3.4% This Week

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One inSure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, inSure has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About inSure

inSure is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure

