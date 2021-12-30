InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,792.84

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,792.84 ($64.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,846 ($65.14). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,768 ($64.09), with a volume of 128,941 shares changing hands.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($75.95) to GBX 5,700 ($76.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.59) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,200 ($69.90).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,834.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,790.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,945.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

