Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

IFSPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Interfor has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.