International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.38% of International Business Machines worth $474,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

