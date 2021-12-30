Internet Computer (ICP) Tops One Day Volume of $301.00 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and $301.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $23.92 or 0.00051264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.52 or 0.07787355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.89 or 0.99992860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,820,949 coins and its circulating supply is 190,940,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

