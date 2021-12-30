Intrust Bank NA Acquires 225 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Perficient were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $133.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

