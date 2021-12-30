Intrust Bank NA Has $270,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $272.73 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

