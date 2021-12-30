Intrust Bank NA Purchases 973 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.