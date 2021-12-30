Intrust Bank NA Sells 379 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

