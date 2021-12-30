Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,840 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,094. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.