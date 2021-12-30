Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.85

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.85 and last traded at $162.78, with a volume of 16757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

