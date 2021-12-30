Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $271,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $163.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

