Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for UniCredit (UNCFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UniCredit (OTCMKTS: UNCFF):

12/28/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

12/25/2021 – UniCredit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – UniCredit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – UniCredit was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2021 – UniCredit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

UniCredit stock remained flat at $$15.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

