Investors Buy High Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NOV by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 672,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 553,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 2,323,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

