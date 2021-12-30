Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. 217,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. Toro has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

