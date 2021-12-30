IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 4.5%

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.47. 69,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,602,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

