Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Ipsen alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ipsen (IPSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.