IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of CLRG stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

