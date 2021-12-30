IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.38 and last traded at $44.38. 1,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 35,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Specifically, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,194 shares of company stock worth $5,702,171. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.76 million, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

