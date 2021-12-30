Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 279 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

