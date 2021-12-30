Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.76 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.57 and its 200-day moving average is $191.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.