Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $295.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.90 and its 200-day moving average is $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $296.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

