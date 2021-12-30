iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

