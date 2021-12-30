iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Raised by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $108.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34.

