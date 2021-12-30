iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.01 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

