iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $146.30 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60.

