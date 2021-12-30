iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Down 0%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.37. Approximately 95,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 66,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.