iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

