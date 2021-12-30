iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

