iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.08

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.08 and last traded at $168.02, with a volume of 12984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

