iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.5% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $283.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

