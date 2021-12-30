iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $480.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.19 and a 200-day moving average of $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.