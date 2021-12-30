iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,159. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $480.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.