iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 53,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

