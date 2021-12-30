Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.74

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.74 and last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 1255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock worth $12,782,418 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

