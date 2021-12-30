Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

