Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

