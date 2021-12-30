Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

