Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $5,743,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth $991,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMOS opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

