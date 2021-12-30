Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.97 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

