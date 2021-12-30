Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,971 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

