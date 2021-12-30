Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000.

