Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $20.26

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.26, but opened at $20.85. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,239,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,743,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

