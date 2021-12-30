Jason Lippert Buys 3,447 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Jason Lippert acquired 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.