JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys 563 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Incyte by 100.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

