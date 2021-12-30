JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $374,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $467.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.86. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $469.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

